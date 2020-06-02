Share:

MARDAN - A proclaimed offender (PO) was killed while his two accomplices managed to flee after an exchange of fires with the local police here yesterday.

According to the FIR, a police party during a search operation in the limits of Shahbaz Ghari police on Butsari-Ghari Kapura road signalled a car (LEC-5305) to stop for search.

However, the driver didn’t stop and sped up the car. Meanwhile, a person boarding the car allegedly started firing at the police party.

Later, the driver stopped the car and three armed men got out of the car and started firing at the police party which led to exchange of fire.

In the cross firing, proclaimed offender (PO) Salman Khan, resident of Dir district, was killed while his two accomplices managed to escape.