ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party has decided to raise the issue of plane crash near Karachi airport just before Eid.
In this regard an adjournment motion has been submitted in the national assembly secretariat by the signatures of Dr Nafisa Shah, Shahida Remani, Naz Baloch and Nasiba Channa.
Dr Nafisa Shah has demanded debate on the issue after suspending usual routine of the session.
She said that 97 precious lives were lost in this crash. She said that in the last ten years this is the fourth such tragic accident.
No report as yet has been issued of the last three crashes, she said.
Shah said that the performance of Civil Aviation has come into question the most in these accidents. The debate should be about the performance of Civil Aviation and PIA, she concluded.