Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Peo­ple’s Party has decided to raise the issue of plane crash near Karachi air­port just before Eid.

In this regard an ad­journment motion has been submitted in the national assembly sec­retariat by the sig­natures of Dr Nafisa Shah, Shahida Remani, Naz Baloch and Nasiba Channa.

Dr Nafisa Shah has de­manded debate on the issue after suspending usual routine of the ses­sion.

She said that 97 precious lives were lost in this crash. She said that in the last ten years this is the fourth such tragic accident.

No report as yet has been issued of the last three crashes, she said.

Shah said that the per­formance of Civil Avia­tion has come into ques­tion the most in these accidents. The debate should be about the per­formance of Civil Avia­tion and PIA, she con­cluded.