LAHORE - Sindh Taekwondo Association handed over first position trophy and cash award during the prize and certificate distribution ceremony held at PTF Secretariat on Monday.

Sindh Taekwondo Association (STA) won the first position after winning the 1st Online Taekwondo Poomsae Championship and also earned Rs 46,000 while Punjab Taekwondo Association secured second with Rs 48000 and KP Taekwondo Association third with Rs 41,000. Islamabad Taekwondo Association pocketed Rs 22,000 and Balochistan Taekwondo Association Rs 11,000.

The colorful ceremony was conducted by Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF), which was attended by the available presidents and secretaries of the affiliated associations. PTF President Col (R) Waseem Ahmad Janjua thanked all the representatives for attending this prestigious ceremony. He also appreciated chief jury members for conducting the said event in a befitting manner. A souvenir was also awarded to Korean Coach Master Han Sang Su.

Talking to The Nation here on Monday, PTF President Col Waseem said: “I am thankful to all the stakeholders – the representatives of affiliated units - for making the event a success. This first ever online Poomsae event will help us prepare our players for the upcoming national and international events. We are hopeful that besides winning medals in other categories, our players will also excel in this particular category.”

He said that the parents should take keen interest in sports and involve their kids in this healthy game, so that they may exhibit their prowess at higher level and earn laurels for the country. “There is no dearth of talent in the country. We have highly qualified coaches, who, under the able guidance of Korean Coach Master Han Sang Su, are eager to change the fortunes of the young talent. In fact, the PTF is transforming the raw talent into champions.

“I am also grateful to Hankook CE&MD Omar Saeed, who is also SATA President, for sponsoring the event generously. It is my request to the government and sponsors to come forward to support this sport generously as our promising youngsters are more than capable of producing medal-winning performances and winning glories for the country across the globe,” Col Waseem concluded.