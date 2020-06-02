Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed that next financial year’s budgetary priorities and development programme should be realistic in the wake of prevailing circumstances.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting about the next financial year’s budget at his office here on Monday. Chairman P&D and Secretary Finance briefed the participants about the upcoming budget and its ADP.

The CM announced that more resources will be allocated for the health sector due to coronavirus pandemic adding that social sector development will also be given importance. “The education, transport, infrastructural development and provision of clean drinking water will be prioritized”, he added.

The CM emphasized the provincial government was fully committed to providing maximum relief to the common man.

He directed that solid steps be taken to provide facilities to the general public and instead of hiding behind jugglery of figures, the real situation should be projected in the budget.

Innovative steps should be introduced to boost economic activities in the province, he stressed.

The CM directed to further curtail unnecessary expenditures adding that financial discipline and austerity policy be fully concentrated in the next budget.

Usman Buzdar stressed promotion of public-private partnership-based projects was the need of the hour and such projects be considered for the next ADP.

Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, ACS (Urbanisation) and others attended the meeting.

Directs strict

compliance of

COVID-19 SOPs

Buzdar has directed strict compliance of SOPs in markets and other commercial areas along-with effective monitoring to ensure SOPs’ implementation for curtailing the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement, the CM appealed to the people to follow governmental instructions as an observance of SOPs is in their interest.

Continuation of employment opportunities is essential along with observance of SOPs and everyone will have to exhibit socially responsible behaviour, he said.

He asked the traders to observe the issued instructions adding that the government is committed to taking steps for the treatment of the people. Following social distancing policy will ensure protection from the disease, he added.

The CM maintained that the government has allowed business activities while realising the economic difficulties of the common man. Public cooperation is imperative to stop the spread of coronavirus and people will have to be more cautious because they can remain safe from this virus by following the necessary precautions, concluded the CM.