ISLAMABAD - Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad has been ranked at 454 position in the world in 2020 by The Times Higher Education, a world university rankings institution. QAU remarkably improved in the ranking from 511 to 454 in the last 15 months at global level while it has also achieved 79th position in Asia. QAU is the only university of the Pakistan ranked among top 500 by all best ranking agencies of the world like world times ranking, QS ranking and United States times and world news ranking agency. The university spokesman while talking to APP said it was really excellent news with the start of the semester. He also congratulated all dedicated faculty members, students, staff, alumni and of course the worthy Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, who as a leader facilitated, motivated and provided such an conducive environment to make such things happen.

“We hope that under the visionary and dynamic leadership of Prof Dr Muhammad Ali and with the efforts and contribution of faculty members, students, staff and alumni, the QAU will further improve its ranking at international level,” he added.