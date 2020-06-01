Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Queen has been pictured horse-riding in the grounds of Windsor Castle - her first public appearance since the coronavirus lockdown began. Windsor is said to be the Queen’s favorite royal residence and she has been photographed over the weekend riding one of her ponies, a 14-year-old Fell Pony called Balmoral Fern. The 94 year old, who has been a passionate horse lover and breeder of thoroughbred racehorses throughout her reign, had not been pictured riding since she began isolating at Windsor Castle ten weeks ago despite reports she has been taking daily rides. Wearing a colorful headscarf and smartly dressed in a tweed jacket, jodhpurs, white gloves and boots, this weekend the head of state ventured out to enjoy the sunny weather that has been a contrast to the sombre mood of the lockdown. She will have been heartened, no doubt, to hear that horse racing returns today for the first time since March 17. Her Majesty was accompanied by her head groom Terry Pendry, with the pair practicing social distancing at all times.