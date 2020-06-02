Share:

LAHORE - Saman Rai has been appointed as Executive Director Lahore Arts Council (LAC). MS Rai took charge of her post as Executive Director of Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra) immediately after the notification was issued. Rai is also holding additional charge of the Additional Secretary Information and Culture Punjab. Earlier, she had worked as the Executive Director of the Punjab Arts Council and the Director-General of PLAC. Executive Director LAC Saman Rai said Alhamra would take systematic and concrete steps further to strengthen the cultural and literary traditions of the past. She also said that in the current situation, all possible measures would be taken to serve the art and the artist.