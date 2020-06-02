Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed, on Monday, said that Supreme Court would not permit illegal crushing of the Margalla hills.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan stated this while hearing a suo-moto case against the illegal crushing of Margalla Hills National Park. A five-member larger bench of the apex court conducted hearing of the case.

During the hearing, he remarked that crushing on Margalla Hills could not be permitted and mining could not take place inside the Islamabad Capital Territory as ICT area covered hundreds of kilometers.

The CJP also directed the authorities to stop the expansion of ICT and asked them to stop housing societies and housing sectors around the capital city.

Justice Gulzar inquired where crushing was happening and was it not a part of the Margalla Hills area. He was told that the buffer zone was just 1,000 meters away from the national park. The CJP remarked that all blueprints which were presented in the court were fake.

He remarked that the SC would not allow destruction of Margalla Hills. Justice Ijazul Ahsan said that National Park aimed to protect forest and wildlife and the mountain would not be allowed to be affected as far as ICT is concerned. He added that national assets would not be allowed to deteriorate.

Earlier, the apex court had banned stone crushing at Margalla Hills on immediate basis and directed the government of Punjab as well as Khyber Pukhtunkhwa to take speedy measures against stone crushing.

The court had also directed to ensure tree plantation at the areas affected from stone crushing at Margalla Hills besides issuing directives to ensure tree plantation on the roadsides of Express Highway as well as Kashmir Highway and also directed to establish a separate Food Authority for the federal capital.