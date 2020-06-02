Share:

Government of Sindh has decided to allow resumption of public transport in Karachi with strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) from tomorrow (Wednesday).

Sindh Transport Minister Awais Shah announced that public transport in Karachi will be resumed from tomorrow and a monitoring and inspection team has been formed to ensure implementation of the SOPs.

According to SOPs, transporters will not be allowed to accommodate more passengers than the seating capacity of the bus and wearing masks will be compulsory. The vehicle will not be allowed to continue its service if caught violating the SOPs.

On the other hand, Sindh Home department has said in its notification that businesses will remain open from Monday to Friday – 06:00 AM to 07:00 PM – in the province.

According to the notification, educational and training institutions, marriage and expo halls, sports clubs, gyms, beauty parlors, shrines, cinemas and theaters will remain closed.

Takeaway and home delivery services have been allowed at restaurants. The notification by the Sindh Home Department remains effective till June 30, 2020.