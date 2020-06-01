Share:

The hype created by the Sindhi youth against the fake domiciles may be seen as a revolutionary approach. The matter sparked with Mr. Murtaza, a CSP serving as Assistant Commissioner, possessing a domicile in urban Sindh despite his family being from Punjab. This has led to the revelation of around a hundred similar cases concerning fake domiciles in Sindh.

The province, already hard hit by unemployment, is subject to a great influx of Punjabi’s within the region vying for jobs, disadvantaging the upcoming Sindhi youth. However, the introduction of special CSS exams for regions such as Baluchistan and Sindh provide an opportunity for natives to reclaim some of their lost prestige.

The matter of reclamation is of utmost importance to Sindhi natives and requires quick correction to capture the spirit of the Sindhi youth.

WAJAHAT ABRO,

Shikarpur.