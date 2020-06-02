MITHI         -       Six new cases of COVID-19 positive emerged in Tharparkar taking tally  of local transmitted cases to 16 in district. Deputy Commisioner  Dr Shahzad Tahir Thaheem in a statement  on Monday has confirmed that out of 16 positive cases nine patients have so far been recovered while six new  coronavirus infected patients  including Ali Hassan s/o Burhan R/O Chachrro taluka, Dewan s/o Moloo  R/O Mithi, Kastoor chand s/o veerum  of Nangarparkar,Hussain from Khemay jo paar,Dilip Kumar R/O Nangar parkar and Longo resident of islamkot were isolated at their homes.