Share:

MITHI - Six new cases of COVID-19 positive emerged in Tharparkar taking tally of local transmitted cases to 16 in district. Deputy Commisioner Dr Shahzad Tahir Thaheem in a statement on Monday has confirmed that out of 16 positive cases nine patients have so far been recovered while six new coronavirus infected patients including Ali Hassan s/o Burhan R/O Chachrro taluka, Dewan s/o Moloo R/O Mithi, Kastoor chand s/o veerum of Nangarparkar,Hussain from Khemay jo paar,Dilip Kumar R/O Nangar parkar and Longo resident of islamkot were isolated at their homes.