PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Min­ister Mahmood Khan has said that a special Boeing-777 aircraft will leave for Saudi Arabia tomorrow to bring the dead bodies of those overseas who lost their lives over there due to corona pandemic while two more flights will leave for Saudi Arabia for the purpose in the coming days.

In a statement issued here yes­terday, the Chief Minister also said that overseas of Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa stranded in the gulf countries are faced with a lot of difficulties due the corona pan­demic and added that efforts are being made at all levels to resolve their problems on priority basis and to ensure their early return to their homeland.