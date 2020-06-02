Share:

FAISALABAD - SSP Patrolling Region Faisalabad Chaudhary Farooq Ahmad Hundal has released monthly performance report from May 1 to 31st, 2020. As per details, total 265 cases were registered under different sections and 322 criminals were detained.

Talking to the media, he told that 05 Kalashnikovs, 01 rifle of 223 Bore, o1 rifle of 244 Bore, 02 rifles of 12 Bore each, 10 pistols of 30 Bore,03 9 MM Pistols, with 519 bullets and 13 cartridges were recovered during the period under review.

Similarly, as many as 67 cases were registered against reckless drivers U/S 279 PPC and 36 proclaimed offenders were arrested, he said, and added, “Total 280 liters of liquor and1,629 grams of charas were recovered, .one lost child was reunited with his parents, help was extended to 1,292 commuters, total 14 encroachments were removed for the free flow of traffic, and total 350 motorcycles were impounded U/S 134 PO, 115 MVO and 550 CrPC.”

Additional IG Patrolling Captain® Zafar Iqbal Awan appreciated the efforts of SSP Farooq Ahmad Hundal for proactive policing through the prevention of crimes, reduction in accidents on the highways and help rendering to the commuters.