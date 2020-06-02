Share:

PESHAWAR - Traders community here on Monday demand­ed of the government to end lockdown and allow businesses to remain open seven days a week.

The demand was made by a delegation of Trad­ers Alliance Federa­tion led by its President Amin Babar, Senior Vice President Sanaullah, Vice President Muna­war Khurshid and oth­ers during a meeting with president of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Engineer Maqsood Anwar Per­vaiz here at the Cham­ber House.

Aftab Iqbal and Ihsan­ullah Khan, members of executive committee of the chamber and others were present during the meeting.

The meeting was ap­prised about the griev­ances and difficulties of the traders’ community due to the prolonged co­rona lockdown in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A representative of the business community said that they cannot af­ford the imposed restric­tions anymore.

He opined that small scale traders were forced to face starvation due to the lockdown. He lamented that labour­ers were severely affect­ed due to the closure of business centres.

Maqsood Pervaiz while speaking on the occasion asked the government to end the ongoing lock­down and allow busi­nesses to remain open seven days a week across the province.

The SCCI chief said that Covid-19 pandem­ic had virtually crippled the country’s economy and businesses activities, saying that the lockdown had added to the traders’ issues.

Furthermore, he main­tained the business com­munity had extended full cooperation to the gov­ernment during the pro­longed lockdown.

He further said that the business communi­ty was facing severe fi­nancial problems and in case the restrictions to open shops remained in place thousands of work­ers would lose their jobs.

Later, a delegation of Furniture Manufacture, Dealers and Export­ers Association Trad­ers Group Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Peshawar, led by its CHAIRMAN Ejaz Ali Shah, Vice Chairman, Irfan Khalil, President Forez Shah, General Sec­retary Ihsan Khan, Vice President, Mujeebul­lah and others met with SCCI President Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz here