PESHAWAR - Traders community here on Monday demanded of the government to end lockdown and allow businesses to remain open seven days a week.
The demand was made by a delegation of Traders Alliance Federation led by its President Amin Babar, Senior Vice President Sanaullah, Vice President Munawar Khurshid and others during a meeting with president of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz here at the Chamber House.
Aftab Iqbal and Ihsanullah Khan, members of executive committee of the chamber and others were present during the meeting.
The meeting was apprised about the grievances and difficulties of the traders’ community due to the prolonged corona lockdown in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
A representative of the business community said that they cannot afford the imposed restrictions anymore.
He opined that small scale traders were forced to face starvation due to the lockdown. He lamented that labourers were severely affected due to the closure of business centres.
Maqsood Pervaiz while speaking on the occasion asked the government to end the ongoing lockdown and allow businesses to remain open seven days a week across the province.
The SCCI chief said that Covid-19 pandemic had virtually crippled the country’s economy and businesses activities, saying that the lockdown had added to the traders’ issues.
Furthermore, he maintained the business community had extended full cooperation to the government during the prolonged lockdown.
He further said that the business community was facing severe financial problems and in case the restrictions to open shops remained in place thousands of workers would lose their jobs.
Later, a delegation of Furniture Manufacture, Dealers and Exporters Association Traders Group Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Peshawar, led by its CHAIRMAN Ejaz Ali Shah, Vice Chairman, Irfan Khalil, President Forez Shah, General Secretary Ihsan Khan, Vice President, Mujeebullah and others met with SCCI President Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz here