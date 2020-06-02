Share:

Karachi - Two more member Sindh Assembly belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shahnawaz Jadoon and Muhammad Shabbir Qureshi have been tested positive for Covid-19.

The Assembly’s new session is scheduled to be held on June 3 on Opposition requisition and as per standard operating procedures, all members have to go through coronavirus screening and only those who tested negative would be allowed to attend the sitting.

So far around 50 members have gone through the Covid-19 test of which 12 lawmakers were said to be tested positive. Jadoon and Qureshi both elected from Karachi gone into self isolation.

Both PTI MPAs who were latest victims of the coronavirus had reportedly attended Eid Milan Party hosted by their colleague Malik Shehzad Awan. The PTI parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, Several MNAs and MPAs had also attended the party.

Earlier, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan MPA Ali Khursheedi, Pakistan Peoples Party’s Sajid Jokhio, Noor Ahmed Burghri, Sadia Javed and Minister for Human Settlement Ghulam Murtaza Baloch have also been diagnosed with the fatal virus.

Besides, Education Minister Saeed Ghani, and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal sole MPA in Sindh Syed Abdul Rasheed have been recovered from the Covid-19.

The Grand Democratic Alliance member Muhammad Rashid Shah were initially tested positive at Pir-jo-goth but later tested negative at a private laboratory.