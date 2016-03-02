PESHAWAR/WASHINGTON - At least two local employees of the US consulate in Peshawar have been killed in an explosion while out on an anti-narcotics mission on Tuesday.

The anti-narcotics team, headed by Faisal Khan, visited tehsil Ambar of Mohmand Agency Tuesday morning to monitor poppy cultivation. They were escorted by heavy contingent of Levies and Khasadars.

According to assistant political agent Ekka Ghund Naveed Akbar, as the team reached Shati Meena at 11:30 am, an already planted improvised explosive device (IED) went off with a big bang.

Resultantly, Faisal Khan, driver Abid Shah died on the spot while four others Faramosh Khan tehsildar Ambar, Aftab Khan, another driver, Abdul Amin and a man of Khasadar Force Rehmat Said sustained injuries.

Of them, two seriously injured men were referred to Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar while others were rushed to agency headquarters hospital. During the incident the vehicle of the anti-narcotics officer and another private pickup engaged by the local administration were completely damaged.

Speaking in Washington, US Secretary of State John Kerry said several Pakistani soldiers also died in the Mohmand blast involving an improvised explosive device (IED).

“Just this morning I woke to the news that we have lost two local employees in Peshawar who worked with our consulate there who were going out on an effort to eradicate narcotics fields,” Kerry said at an event.

“An IED exploded and several were lost. A few of the soldiers who were there to guard them also,” he added, without going into more specifics.

The State Department subsequently said the two Pakistani employees of the US Mission in Pakistan were killed earlier Tuesday.

“The US government strongly condemns the attack,” spokesman John Kirby said.

“Pakistan has suffered greatly at the hands of terrorists and violent extremists,” he added. “The United States stands in solidarity with the people of Pakistan and all who fight the scourge of terrorism.”

TWO SECURITY MEN HURT IN SWA ATTACK

WANA: At least two personnel of the security forces were injured when a group of terrorists reportedly attacked a security forces checkpost in South Waziristan Agency yesterday.

The terrorists attacked the security forces checkpost in Sarokai tehsil of the agency, in which two security personnel sustained injuries. The forces retaliated but the attackers managed to escape.

THREE TERRORISTS HELD IN DIR RAID

UPPER DIR: At least three suspected terrorists were arrested during an intelligence-based surgical raid on a house in Upper Dir district.

Police sources said security forces, on a tip-off, conducted a raid on a house in Ghazigay village and arrested three terrorists. They said that the apprehended terrorists were wanted by the law enforcement agencies in attacks on security forces and police. They were shifted to an undisclosed location for further interrogation.