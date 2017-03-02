Karachi-Crew Motion Pictures arranged a press meet-up here in the metropolitan to raise curtain on its upcoming cinematic venture, Maan Jao Naa, featuring the stunning and multi-talented Iranian beauty Naaz Narouzi and Adeel Chaudhry in lead roles.

Produced by Muhammed Khalid Ali and Directed by Aabis Raza, Maan Jao Naa will be released nationwide after Eid. The film is written by Asma Nabeel, who is also the executive producer, and Ahsan Raza Firdousi. Maan Jao Naa will mark the debut of Iranian Beauty, Naaz who is all set to mesmerize the silver screen of Pakistan. The multi-talented beauty speaks multiple languages including Urdu, Farsi, German, English and French fluently. She is a trained dancer and loves football too. From the age of 15 she has been busy travelling around the world as model, walking the ramp for big international brand including Lacoste, Dior etc. she has also been the face of several international brands like C&A one of the largest & famous clothing brands in Germany, Thumbs Up, Myntra, Canon, Samsung, Being Human.

Maan Jao Naa also marks debut of the very talented Adeel Chaudhry and the rest of the cast includes a perfect mix of fresh and veteran actors including, the young and talented Ayaz Samoo, Hajra Yameen, Ghana Ali, Naeem Haq, Asif Raza Mir, Asma Abbaas and Nayyer Ejaz. Ali Gul Pir, for the first time will appear in this movie for a special cameo.