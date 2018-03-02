SARGODHA:- Special judge of Anti-Terrorism Court Tariq Mehmood Zargham has awarded 14 years imprisonment each to three woman terrorists. According to prosecution, the Counter Terrorism Department arrested three women Asma, Khoala and Abeera, residents of Khushab, over their attachment with a banned outfit and recovered suicide jackets and hand-grenades from them at an under-construction mosque. Police registered a case against the accused and presented challans in the court.–APP

On proving the charges, the judge awarded 14 years rigorous imprisonment to each of three terrorists along with confiscation of their properties.