KOHAT - Four persons were gunned down in a firing incident here at the Nawey Kaley Hangu Road, Kohat. Police claimed to have arrested four suspects and recovered the murder weapons from the accused. The reason behind the killing was stated to be a family dispute.

According to details, four armed persons opened fire at Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Rauf, Muhammad Shafiq and Ehsanullah as a result of which they died on the spot.

DPO Kohat directed the DSP City Circle and SHO Cantt Police Station to take action and arrest the killers as soon possible. The police cordoned off the area and started house-to-house search operation and arrested four accused with murder weapons.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Qasim, son of Shah Zaman, Israr, son of Rahim, Farooq, son of Nasir and Jan Muhammad, an Afghan Refuge, son of Gul Zaman. Police also recovered two Kalashnikov, two pistols, and bullets from the suspects. Cantt Police Station registered a case on the complaint of the victim’s family.