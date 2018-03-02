Wah cantt - The local administration along with the Revenue Department and Department of Archaeology on Thursday initiated a survey of land to check encroachments on the link road leading to the world heritage site of Dharamrajika Stupa in Taxila.

Assistant Commissioner Waqas Aslam Marth along with officials of the Revenue Department and Punjab Department of Archaeology and Museum along with other quarters visited the site of ancient Buddhist monastery and stupa enlisted on world heritage site and carried out land demarcation in the light of available revenue record.

Earlier, Justice Mahmood Sethi of the LHC issued notices to the Punjab government through the provincial chief secretary, Directorate General of Archaeology Punjab and the Commissioner, Rawalpindi Division to submit their replies on March 7 regarding encroachments on the heritage site.

The petition has been filed by two citizens — Abdul Malik Khan, a resident of Islamabad and Saeed Ahmed Wahla, a resident of Rawalpindi Cantonment — under Article 199 of the Constitution “invoking the constitutional jurisdiction of the court to bring to light a subject which has severely impacted heritage and historical sites.”

The petitioners have prayed that the boundary wall constructed on the PMO Colony Road be declared illegal, contravening the Constitution of Pakistan and the Antiquities Act 1975 as well as natural principles of fairness and justice.

The counsel for the petitioners has prayed that directions be issued to the Rawalpindi commissioner to render all possible assistance to the archaeology department to ensure compliance with the law, initiate legal proceedings against the encroacher so that future encroachments are also avoided. According to the petition, Dharmarajika Stupa, a Buddhist monument and the archaeological remains are on UNESCO’s World Heritage List and protected under the Antiquities Act, 1975.

Talking to newsmen, Assistant Commissioner Waqas Aslam Marth said that the demarcation of the disputed land between private developers and Punjab Department of Archaeology and Museum has been carried out in the presence of both parties.

He said that the revenue record was properly examined and report about the statues of the land would be submitted through commissioner Rawalpindi to honourable court in the light of available revenue record.