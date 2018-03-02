Lahore - The elected body of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) finally got the possession of PFF Headquarters and physical and financial control of the federation from administrator Justice (r) Asad Munir on Thursday evening.

PFF president Makhdoom Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat-nominated three-member delegation, headed by PFF senior vice president Syed Khadim Ali Shah and vice president Sardar Naveed Haider Khan and secretary Lt Col (r) Ahmed Yar Khan Lodhi as its members, took over the charge of the PFF office.

Faisal thanked Almighty and afterwards his companions and the football lovers of Pakistan for their all-out support to the right cause of elected PFF restoration. “We will soon announce the detailed plan for the development of football in Pakistan immediately after bringing the secretariat in functional state,” said Faisal. “I am especially grateful to FIFA President Infantino Gianni and AFC chief Shaikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa for their continuous support to the principle stand of the PFF and the football family of Pakistan,” he added.

The PFF chief also felicitated the football players, referees coaches and the members of District Football Associations. He also ordered an internal audit of the PFF. “We will also have an internal audit, will maintain the inventory to gauge the damages done to the PFF Headquarters in the previous three years,” he said and added: “We will make our utmost efforts to take Pakistan football to new heights not only in the region but also at Asia level.”

Khadim Ali Shah said that the football family and especially the footballers have gone through a very difficult period during the past three years, but thanks to Almighty, it is over now. “We are hopeful for the lifting of FIFA suspension very soon due to the efforts of PFF president Faisal Saleh Hayat.

Sardar Naveed Haider Khan said the PFF would leave no stone unturned to the earliest revival of football activities in Pakistan. He also admired the efforts of PFF chief Faisal Saleh Hayat. Col (r) Lodhi said that the first job for us is to make the PFF headquarters functional and then to revive football activities in the country.