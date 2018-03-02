LAHORE - A favourite of many, Aisha Khan who worked in hit films like Waar and Jawani Phir Nahi Ani has decided to quit the industry. Her decision has left many fans disappointed.

The actor took to twitter to share the shocking news and wrote: “With great pleasure and humility, I have decided to bid farewell to our wonderful media industry. I am bowing out with immense satisfaction and a lot of pride to move on to the next phase of my life,” the actress wrote.

“I have always tried to keep my professional and personal life separate and request everyone to understand please. I would also like to let my colleagues and friends know about the limitation that I might have had in accepting new projects since 2016 out of which a few scripts stayed with me for a long time. My apologies. As I move on in life to discover how fate unfolds, I would request my well wishers to remember me and my parents in their prayers,” she added.

Khan made her television debut in 2000 in the drama serial Tum Yahi Kehnawhich was aired on PTV. In 2011, she appeared as Parveen in serial Zip Bus Chup Raho. She also acted in Bilal Lashari’s directorial debut, Waar as well as Nadeem Baig’s Jawani Phir Nahi Ani.