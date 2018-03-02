LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan yesterday appeared before NAB Lahore regarding his offshore company and recorded his statement.

The bureau had summoned Aleem earlier this week and asked him to present details of his offshore company, Hexam Investment Overseas Limited, but the PTI leader did not appear before the anti-corruption watchdog. He rather sent his financial officer to represent him before NAB investigators on which they expressed their displeasure and directed Aleem to appear in person.

The PTI central Punjab president had previously appeared before the anti-graft body in January when he was asked to give record of the company owned by him outside Pakistan.

Aleem, after his appearance before investigators, talked to media and claimed that his name was never mentioned in Panama Papers, and that he would cooperate with the NAB by presenting required documents.

He pledged that he would leave politics if found guilty of misconduct.

BUREAU COLLECTS RECORD OF PARAGON HOUSING SOCIETY

NAB Punjab officials paid a visit to Paragon Housing Society in Lahore on Thursday and collected record in connection with the ongoing investigations into a land scam.

It is worth mentioning here that the Bureau is conducting investigation against above said society for the last couple of years.

The investigators are also probing into the role of Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC) in this regard.

According to reports, NAB has written to the PLDC and society management to submit record of the project but they failed to provide. On Thursday, NAB authorities paid a visit and collected the relevant record.

The NAB had decided to initiate a probe into the matters of the housing society said to be owned by a federal minister after receiving a number of complaints regarding ‘illegal deal’ involving 3,000 Kanal government land between the PLDC and the company overlooking the affairs of Paragon Housing Society.