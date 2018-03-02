MANDY BAHAUDDIN - A meeting of District Vigilance Committee was held at DC Office to review the state of bonded and child labour in the district.

DC Hafiz Shaukat Ali presided over the meeting that was attended by district labour officer, representatives of labour unions, police and education departments.

Briefing the meeting, Assistant Director Labour Saqib Hayat said drive to check bonded and child labour continued and so far it had produced very encouraging results. He said Khidmat Cards had been issued to 745 labourers while 240 brick kilns workers had been registered under Social Security Ordinance. He added that 1966,931 labourers were issued Social Security Cards that would enable them to get free medical treatment. Legal proceedings were initiated against kiln owners failing to arrange social security cards for labourers working on their kilns, he said.

He said drive against bonded labour would continue, so far no case of bonded labour had been noticed or reported. About child labour , the labour officer said, data of children working in workshops were collected; they are 384 in total working at different workshops. A report to this effect has been sent to the higher authorities, he disclosed. Among these children, 299 had been admitted to different schools while efforts for admission of the remaining children are in progress, he said.

The DC expressed satisfaction over results of the drive against bonded and child labour . However, he directed to continue efforts to end bonded and child labour . Police should accompany the checking teams and those employing bonded and child labour be tried under the relevant law. The parents be asked to send their children to schools, he said.