Islamabad - Capital Development Authority has concluded different inquiries and fixed major and minor penalties on the officers and officials against whom disciplinary proceedings were pending.

However, the employees against whom charges were not proved have been exonerated. The penalties have been imposed after approval of the competent authority. According to the details, one annual increment of Syed Azim Shah, BPS-19 officer has been stopped after an inquiry against him was completed. He proceeded abroad without prior approval.

Similarly, increment of Deputy Director CDA Syed Kashif Shah and Dr Hafiz Sajjad has been stopped due to their proceeding abroad without prior approval from the competent authority. Action against the officers has been taken in line with clause 8.04 (ii) of CDA Employees Service Regulations, 1992.

Similarly, Hafiz Ghulam Mustafa, Administrative Officer, Estate Management Directorate has been dismissed from the service due to continue absence from duty without any approval. Action against Ghulam Mustafa was taken in accordance with service rules clause 8.04(b)(iv), however, he has been given right of appeal in line with clause 20.01.

Inquiry against Muhammad Zaheer, Fireman (BPS-07) has also been concluded. Muhammad Zaheer was also facing charges to proceed abroad without prior approval from the competent authority.