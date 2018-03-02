ISLAMABAD - The chambers of commerce and businessmen across the country have slammed the recent hike in the prices of petroleum products and called upon the government to withdraw its decision as early as possible.

Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries has slammed the recent hike in the prices of petroleum products and called upon the government to withdraw its decision.

After holding meeting with members of Islamabad chamber, Rawalpindi chamber, Gujranwala chamber, Gujarat chamber, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries President Ghazanfar Bilour said that instead of hiking petroleum products prices, government should focus on reducing taxes and duties on petroleum products and control non-developmental expenditures.

"Government should reduce high taxes and charges on petroleum products instead of increasing their prices. It was a wise approach save the business community and the general public from further problems," he said.

He said the recent hike in petroleum products prices would further enhance the cost of doing business as manufacturing, movement of raw materials and trading goods will become costly. He said the industrial sector will be the immediate victim of the hike in petroleum products prices as it was one of the major raw materials for industries.

He said the move would also reduce the competitiveness of Pakistani goods in the international market and foil the government's efforts for revival of exports.

He added that the economy of Pakistan was already facing many challenges due to rising trade and current account deficits, falling exports and heavy cost of debt servicing.

"In this scenario, increasing prices of petroleum products twice after a short gap would create more difficulties for the economy and the government should immediately withdraw the recent hike in the prices and avoid taking such measures, because making repeated increases in petroleum products prices would put unnecessary burden on the already hard pressed general public and hit the growth of trade and industrial activities," he said.

Meanwhile, the Businessmen Panel has said that the government increased Rs18 per litre on diesel and Rs16 on petrol in the last six months which may continue to enhance difficulties of trade and industry and the people of Pakistan, despite the fact government already charged forty rupees tax per liter on diesel and thirty four rupees tax per liter on petrol, instead of decreased the slap of tax from the petroleum products prices government keep continue to follow Ogra summary amicably every month.

BMP Chairman Mian Anjum Nisar said that the petrol and high speed diesel are two major products that generate most of revenue for the government because of their massive and yet growing consumption in the country.

He said that the HSD sales across the country are now going beyond 800,000 tonnes per month against monthly consumption of around 700,000 tonnes of petrol and in contrast Pakistan's economy will most likely be faced with tougher challenges in the second half of the current fiscal year as it remains heavily dependent on imported fuel oil whose prices are steadily on the rise, and in view of this Pakistan's annual inflation climbed to 4.4 per cent in January from 3.7pc in the same month last year mainly due to hike in petroleum prices

Mian Anjum said good days seem to be over as second half's (January-June 2018) import bill will be significantly higher than the first half of current fiscal year 2017-18.

He said Petroleum goods remain heavily taxed to make up a significant chunk of the revenue collected by the government and we will not stand for the economic murder of the country.

"Currently government charged heft taxes on petroleum products from the consumer which is not acceptable".

BMP Secretary General (Federal), Ahmad Jawad has slammed the recent hike in prices of petroleum products and called on the government to withdraw its decision, instead of increasing petroleum prices, the government should focus on reducing taxes and duties on petroleum products. He told rising oil prices will add to pressure on the country's forex reserves, widen trade gap which already plunged to $17 billion in last seven months as we spend more on the energy import bill, push domestic power prices, increase the already high cost of doing business affecting export competitiveness, expand budget deficit, spike inflation and squeeze household incomes.