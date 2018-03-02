LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday told the Lahore High Court that Lahore Development Authority’s former director general Ahad Cheema was arrested after fulfilling all legal formalities in Aashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme scam.

Through a written reply, the NAB Lahore director general said that inquiry against Ahad Cheema was initiated on complaints received over fraud in the low-cost housing project of the Punjab government. He said Cheema was the head of the Lahore Development Authority — the executing agency - who was summoned more than once but he did not appear before the investigation team of the bureau.

The NAB said that they secured physical remand of Ahad Cheema from an accountability court till March 05. It said that arrest could not be challenged during physical remand and urged the court to dismiss the petition moved by Cheema, questioning the arrest.

A division bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi put off further proceedings until March 7 as the counsel of Ahad Cheema was engaged with the Supreme Court in Islamabad.

Cheema had filed a petition through Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar and submitted that NAB initiated inquiry against him over corruption and corrupt practices into Aashiana Iqbal Housing Project.

The said project was assigned by Punjab Development Company, through an agreement on Jan 20, 2015, to Lahore Development Authority while Cheema was the then director general of the authority, the petitioner said. He said he was blamed for awarding further contract to M/s Lahore Caca Developers as a joint venture whereas the said developers were allegedly ineligible for contract under PPP Act 2014.

He said according to allegations a major shareholder of joint venture titled as Lahore Caca Developers was M/S Bismillah Engineering Services which was a proxy firm working on behalf of M/s Paragon City (Pvt) Limited, and for awarding said contract he (the petitioner) allegedly received illegal gratification in the shape of 32 Kanal land valuing Rs30.09 million from the owners of Paragon City (Pvt) Limited.

He further submitted that approximately a loss of Rs14 billion had been caused to the government exchequer due to alleged corruption in “Aashiana Housing Scheme”. Cheema said he was summoned by the NAB for inquiry into the said matter. He submitted that he had provided information about the said property in asset declaration to the NAB but he was taken into custody and a rough statement of allegations was served upon him.

Ahad Cheema said he was made a scapegoat in Aashiana Housing Scheme case and was taken into custody by the NAB for satisfaction of their ego as the petitioner dared the respondents after second notice to him for inquiry into the said allegations. He claimed that the contract awarded to CASA Developers was transparent. He said the NAB did not fulfill legal requirements while his act offended the NAB. He said he was posted out from the seat of LDA director general on April 28 and record of the said project was not in his possession. The officer said that he did not receive any gratification.