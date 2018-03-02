ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing on Thursday called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat and exchanged views on matters of common interest of China and Pakistan. According to ISPR, matters related to changing geostrategic environment and further strengthening of security and defence cooperation were discussed during the meeting. It said that both the sides reaffirmed the resolve for furtherance of deeper strategic ties. The Ambassador applauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged sacrifices made by Pakistan in war against terrorism.–Staff Reporter