ISLAMABAD - Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has agreed upon to recommend a uniform marriage registration proforma in the country and to assure insertion of computerized national identity card number there.

Council’s 211th session was held here on Thursday. The council’s chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz presided over the meeting.

After the meeting, a symposium under the title ‘The History of Islamic Legislation in Pakistan: An Analysis’ alongwith book launching ceremony of a book published on the performance of CII, was held. Federal Minister for Law and Justice Chaudhry Mahmood Bashir Virk presided over the symposium. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Law Barrister Zafarullah Khan was the chief guest. A large number of students from educational institutions and universities and officials from different ministries, besides Ulema, attended the symposium.

Barrister Zafarullah Khan invited the attention of the council to some important issues and desired it to deliberate on them in future. He said that Islamic jurisprudence should be revived again as a need of the hour. Islam is not a stagnant religion and Islamic jurisprudence has very wide canvas. Federal Minister of Law and Justice elaborated the importance of vote and democracy and said that the sanctity of vote must be given its due respect by institutions.

CII Chairman Prof Dr Qibla Ayaz said that a society deprived of democratic values will descend into chaos as it is happening in Libya, Iraq and Syria. The Council of Islamic Ideology is a constitutional body and is a gift of constitution of Pakistan 1973. It is a constitutional requirement to enforce its recommendations.