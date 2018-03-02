LAHORE - The civil defence department and city district administration jointly took a rally to mark International Civil Defence Day from Nasir Bagh to Town Hall Thursday.

A special parade was also held where Mayor Mubashir Javed and Deputy Commissioner Sumair Ahmed Syed were chief guests while a good number of volunteers and civil society representatives attended the event.

They were holding placards inscribed with the importance of civil defence. Civil Defence volunteers presented guard of honour to chief guests.

In his speech, the mayor highlighted the importance of civil defense and appreciated the duties of civil defense volunteers. Citizens were urged to take part in different trainings.

Civil Defense Officer Qari Alam Shar also presented his department’s annual report.

Increment in daily allowance of volunteers was raised from Rs12,000 to Rs15,000. A seminar was also arranged in connection with the intentional Civil Defence Day where prominent volunteers were given appreciation awards.

Services of civil defense volunteers and officials written in golden chapter of Pakistan’s history as volunteers had actively participated in wars of 1965 and 1971 and made the defense of the country indispensable.