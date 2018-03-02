‘Clean’ Shehbaz lambasts ‘Imran the liar’

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has blasted PTI chief Imran Khan over his ‘repeatedly lying’ about him and the development projects carried out by his government.

“Put up or shut up,” Shehbaz told Khan at a media conference here yesterday – throwing a challenge on him to prove his allegations.

The chief minister also urged Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of Khan’s “baseless” allegations so that truth could come out and his libellous drive end once and for all.

Grilling the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman, Shehbaz said all his accusations about him and the Punjab government were pack of lies. “Even if a single charge of corruption is proved [against me], I will apologise to the nation and quit politics; and if Imran Khan failed to prove any, he should retire to some dargah (shrine) or go to Hujra Shah Muqeem [and lead the rest of his life in seclusion],” Shehbaz said.

He termed him a “born liar” and “an addict to telling lies” who never feels ashamed of what he says.

“Imran Khan is fashioning a very dangerous trend for our young generation along with bringing ignominy to the country through his lies,” Shehbaz said, counting five ‘lies’ the PTI head had told about him over the past few years.

He vehemently denied Khan’s allegations that Faisal Subhan acted as his front-man to transfer the money he gained through corruption in Multan Metro to China. He also said that neither did any man by this name have any link with any Punjab government project nor he even knew about him.

The chief minister said a private TV channel had also levelled similar allegations and he had sued it in a London court for defamation, as local courts would have taken much time for trial.

He said Khan previously lied about the cost of Lahore Metro, which was investigated by the Transparency International and found at Rs30 billion. Then, the PTI chief brought out one Sadiq Javed as his alleged front-man to mint Rs27 billion, on which he sent Khan a notice but he did not reply.

Later, Shehbaz said, Imran Khan accused him of offering Rs10 billion to hush up the Panama case, on which he took him to the court where Khan has never appeared despite repeated calls. And now is this Subhan episode which did not have any head or tail, he added.

“For God’s sake take pity on the nation and mend you ways,” the CM asked Imran and urged the CJP to get all allegations against him probed by a Full Bench. He said media can promote its business through these charges but cannot become a judge on them.

The chief minister also rubbished Khan’s claims of generating 74mw electricity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as blatant lie and said, what to talk of his claim of generating additional electricity when the PTI government in KP could not restore an 80mw plant over the last five years.

He said Punjab government executed the energy projects in the most transparent manner and saved billions of rupees of the public money, and [probably] this was why the PML-N was being punished.

Addressing NAB, the CM said not once but this institution can 100 times probe the allegations against Punjab government but that must be within the limits of law and there must be no victimisation in the name of accountability.

Addressing the youth, he said, “[Many of] you reject me but for God sake do hold a person (Imran ), who brought World Cup to the country, accountable for telling lies.”

He said as a matter of fact accountability was not Imran Khan’s concern. “Had it been so he (Imran) would have raised his voice over the loss caused due to delay in Nandipur project during the PPP government, for which Babar Awan - who now sits in his (Khan’s) lap - has been held responsible by Justice Rahmat Jaffry.”

Shehbaz also pointed out that Imran remained silent about illegal award of Chiniot iron ore excavation contract to a relative of the secretary to former dictator Pervez Musharraf, and about Rs40 billion OEBI ‘robbery’ committed by Zafar Gondal, the brother Nazar Gondal – who is now a part of the PTI. He also mentioned NICL scandal and illegally earned $60million by Zardari that are stashed in Swiss banks.

He said the country would not have faced the economic crunch had public money been not looted so mercilessly in the past. He said in the world today, only an economically strong country can face internal and external challenges and avoid dictations from others.

The CM said he would present an apology to nation if he had ever committed any mistake advertently or inadvertently but would never waste time by telling lies day in day out. The nation did not vote him to power for wasting time in replying to the lies but to serve them, he added.

In the coming election the KP people would hold Imran Khan accountable for his lies, he said, belying the PTI government claims on improved health, education and other facilities in its province.

To a question on the arrest of Ahad Cheema, he said, the officer has been taken into custody in connection with the power projects which were executed transparently. “I myself appeared before the NAB on a call made on baseless charges.”

When asked whether ongoing cases against Nawaz Sharif is a conspiracy, he said, he will get justice as he was wrongly ousted from power.

Replying to a question on Ch Nisar and other disgruntled leaders of the party and his bid to bring them back as head of the PML-N, Shehbaz Sharif replied, “Pray may Allah be kind to us and Pakistan!”

