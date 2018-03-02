HACPL wins Honda Global Best Quality Award

LAHORE (PR): The Quality Control Department of Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited (HACPL) has won the Gold Award in Best Quality Category. HACPL received this distinction in Best Quality Award Ceremony held at Asian Honda (Thailand). Eight ATAI countries (Pakistan, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Taiwan and Philippine) participated in the competition.

Best Quality Award is an event arranged by Honda Motor Company Japan to maintain quality standards worldwide. Hideaki Yamanaka, Director of Asian Honda Motor, was the chief guest on the occasion. He appreciated the quality level of products made by HACPL.

Emirates A380

returns to Houston

LAHORE (PR): Emirates will resume its flagship A380 service between Houston (IAH) and Dubai (DXB) from June 1, 2018. This follows the airline’s recent adjustments to its US services with the launch of a new non-stop Dubai-Newark service from 1st June 2018 and the resumption of daily services to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando from 25th March 2018. Houston will join more than 40 destinations on Emirates’ extensive global network served by its highly popular A380 aircraft, including Mumbai, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore or Kuwait.

Emirates will deploy its three-class A380 on the Houston route, offering a total of 516 seats, with 14 private suites in First Class, 76 flatbed seats in Business Class seats and 426 spacious seats in Economy Class, increasing capacity per flight by more than 160 passengers compared to the current Boeing 777-300ER. Emirates’ Pakistani customers can enjoy the A380 service to Houston and all other destinations beyond Dubai.

With the large number of Pakistanis residing in the US, travel frequency is very high as people travel to and from Pakistan to visit family and friends. US is also a very popular tourist destination for Pakistanis. Other than that, the airline has a high volume of business travellers between Pakistan and the US. Emirates now serves 12 points in the US, facilitating its Pakistani customers by offering several flight options and significantly reduced travel times compared to airlines connecting via European hubs.

Lucky bags MAP Corporate Excellence Award

LAHORE (PR): Lucky Cement Limited has won the Management Association of Pakistan’s Corporate Excellence Award in the cement sector category. Syed Noman Hasan, Executive Director of Lucky Cement Limited, received the award at the 33rd MAP Annual Corporate Excellence Awards ceremony. Lucky Cement received the award based on having the best corporate practices and governance in the cement sector.

The primary criteria for this award emanates from best corporate and management practices reflected by leadership, corporate governance, customer and market focus, HR, strategic planning and communication, social responsibility, risk management, IT infrastructure, service delivery and security.

Muhammad Ali Tabba, CEO Lucky Cement, remarked, “Winning of award in the cement sector category indicates that we are a market leader and it brings much joy to all at Lucky Cement. We accept this award with great pride and are extremely grateful to all our employees and stakeholders for helping us achieve repeated success over the years.”

He further added, “Our team is very competent and they strive hard to help the company scale new heights. By keeping our stakeholders needs as our top priority, we endeavor to follow prudent business practices while also keeping the larger objective of continuing our economic growth efforts in Pakistan.”

Zong employees spend a day at Autism Centre

ISLAMABAD (PR): Under the umbrella of its Employee Volunteer Programme, ‘A New Hope’, Zong 4G’s volunteers visited the children with Autism Spectrum Disorder in Autism Research Centre, Islamabad. Autism Spectrum Disorder is a developmental condition that is marked by social and communication difficulties and repetitive, inflexible patterns of behavior.

Zong 4G’s employees participated in various group activities, modelled positive social interaction and encouraged the children to have fun.

For children with ASD, isolation is often a lifelong thing, which leaves them more vulnerable to an extent. Using the language of art, New Hope volunteers gave the children a chance to express their feelings. The activities were carefully crafted for these children to comprehend and bring joy and happiness.

The volunteers adhered to improving emotional and mental health by spending time with them as well as giving them a chance to communicate and step out of their isolation. Spreading the magic and joy, the volunteers surprised the children with gifts, which left them in awe.

Panther Tyres, Total Parco sign MoU

LAHORE (PR): Panther Tyres Limited, a renowned name in the tyres manufacturing industry, recently signed MoU with the oil giant Total PARCO Pakistan Limited at a local hotel, to be facilitated with top quality lubricants blending services for the launch of their Panther Power Engine Oil, a brand which will be made available for motor bikes, tractors and Heavy-duty vehicles.

Olivier Sabrié, CEO of Total PARCO, Mian Iftikhar Ahmed, MD of Panther Tyres, and the senior management from both the companies were present at the MoU signing ceremony, who hoped for a long-term partnership between both companies. Int’l Culinary Festival from 9th

LAHORE (PR): The College of Tourism and Hotel Management (COTHM) and Topaz Group of Companies, in collaboration with Chefs' Association of Pakistan (CAP), are organizing the (PICF) Pakistan International Culinary Festival 2018 on 9th, 10 and 11th March at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The objective of holding festival is to engage reputed, international chefs from all across the globe.

The chefs will do live cooking of various local and international cuisines. There will also be different culinary competitions through which the chefs will showcase their skills and expertise.

Commenting on the occasion, CEO of COTHM, Ahmad Shafiq said, “The key objective of this festival is to promote food, culture and heritage of Pakistan and develop and project a soft image of Pakistan internationally. This festival will be held annually in all major cities of Pakistan, carrying the true spirit of the food culture across Pakistan. We organize these events as they can play a vital role in creating a culture of tolerance and provide people with opportunities to explore the good things happening in Pakistan. It also looks to explore and develop the talent that is hidden in Pakistan.”

CEO of Topaz Communications Muhammad Ijaz said, “We are so happy to be collaborating with top international and Pakistani brands for PICF 2018. We are looking forward to it on being one of the most successful and memorable event for families in 2018.”

The event is endorsed by World Association of Chefs Societies WACS – Global authority on food. Along with restaurant stalls, musical entertainment and seminars on culinary, hospitality and tourism trends there would be various activities to keep the whole family happy.