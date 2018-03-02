LODHRAN - Serving the humanity paves the way for success in the world and and the world hereafter; people only contact police when they are faced with injustice, oppression, difficulty or cruelty that is why people should be served with the spirit of humanity.

This was stated by District Police Officer Ameer Taimoor Khan during a meeting. He said that police officials deployed on security duty observe their duties attentively and people be allowed to enter only after being physically searched. He added, “Elimination of crime and protection of citizens’ life and belongings is the identity of police that is why we have to work with valor to fight against criminal elements.”

In the meeting, the performance of all the police stations were also reviewed. The DPO issued the directive to catalyze the campaign of wanted criminals’ arrest, and said that wanted criminals especially of category A be arrested immediately. They are the enemy of both people and police and no efforts be spared in their arrest, in this regard teams be constituted under the supervision of SHOs and assigned special targets, he said.

For the arrest of wanted criminals, all resources be utilized including modern technology, he directed. In the meeting collective crime rate, arrests of wanted criminals, arrest of organized gangs, recovery of stolen items, implementation of National Action Plan were reviewed.

He said that in tracing and arresting criminal, crime scene holds very much importance even a slightest mistake or negligence while accessing the crime scene can lead to a major mistake; in the sentencing of the criminal evidence plays a basic role.

He said that if a police officer is even found trying to do injustice to the oppressed during investigation, strict departmental action will be taken against them. He added that it is his priority that a better working relationship be maintained between officers and staff.