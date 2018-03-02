SHARJAH - Islamabad United head coach Dean Jones was upbeat about his team’s chances in the Pakistan Super League, and hoped they will play the playoffs.

Speaking at the press conference, Dean Jones said: “Rumman Raees was taken to hospital for MRI, initial checks for ACLs and other stuff. The initial reports are good. He is a fantastic kid and hopefully he will be alright. The MRI is very important, as you find out exact nature of injury, waiting for further reports. Hopefully Rumman will be fine as he is very important member of the squads, beside he led the team in Misbah’s absence.”

When asked about is 134 was good enough to defend, Jones replied: “Absolutely not, as we were 52-2, hitting 3 boundaries in an over while two senior batsmen were at the crease. We should be better than that. The total of 176 runs is average score at the pitch and we need to bat well. KP played superb innings, who also played last year very well. Shadab got few niggles, has technical flaws and not 100 percent fit. We will work on him and soon will get over. The horse racing is two-way race. Forget about one side, we have to turn things around and look for the victories and things would be fine.

“We have learnt from the PSL-1 that only sheer hard work will give the best results. Obviously, we are worried about qualifiers, but like I said this is too early to fear about it, as a couple of victories and calm return will be key to success. We have to play straight and keep on hard working, as without applying, one can’t get desired results. Cricket is very simple, play according to situation, rotate strike and apply yourself, you will get results,” he added.

When asked about areas to address, Jones said: “What we do is to work harder, change around and momentum is big thing. Our top three guys didn’t play straight, it is not hard game.”