HAFIZABAD - The chemists, druggists and owners of medical stores have threatened to go on strike from March 5 if the amendment made to the Drugs Act was not withdrawn.

A meeting of Chemist and Druggists Association was held under the chairmanship of its president Azhar Qayyum Cheema. They stated that it was hanging fire for the past one year and despite the assurance that it would be withdrawn, the government has not yet implemented its promise. It has caused harassment to them, they said. The meeting demanded immediate withdrawal of the Amended Act otherwise they would be constrained not only to take out rallies but also go on indefinite strike.

272 GET APPOINTMENT LETTERS: The appointment orders to 272 Educators and Assistant Education Officers were distributed by Chairman District Council Mian Afzal Hussain Tarar, DC Saleha Saeed and Chief Executive Officer Education Iftikhar Nawaz Virk in a ceremony.

They called upon the newly-appointed teachers and officers to put in their maximum efforts for the promotion of education and make their pupils useful citizens. They said that the appointments have been made truly on merits and in a transparent manner.

Chairman Muttahida Mahaz Asataza Riaz Ahmad Tarar thanked the administration for appointing the teachers and AEOs and expressed his hope that the shortage of teachers would be removed to a great extent.