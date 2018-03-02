CM LOS ANGELES - Ed Sheeran has applied to his local council to build a private chapel on his estate in Suffolk, where it is presumed he is planning to get married to his fiancée Cherry Seaborn, it has been reported. Speculation has been rife as to where the pop star and his long-term girlfriend are planning to tie the knot, ever since Sheeran announced back in January that he had popped the question to Seaborn.

Now, on 1st march, The Sun reports that the 27 year old has submitted an application to Suffolk Coastal District Council to build a Saxon-style chapel built from flint at his home in Framlingham.

The application states there is a need for the chapel as “it is every person’s right to be able to have a place of retreat for contemplation and prayer, for religious observance, celebration of key life and family milestones, marriages, christenings and so forth”. “Even though Ed is one of the world’s biggest stars he does like to do things privately, like his engagement,” a source told The Sun.

“Having his wedding on his own land would mean they could celebrate their big day with just their nearest and dearest and then head back to the main house of a big party after.”

The structure would reportedly hold a congregation of around two dozen. It’s projected to be around 32 feet high, and apparently set to be worked on by architects who have experience renovating Windsor Castle and London’s Somerset House.

If Sheeran did choose to get married there, however, he would also need to obtain a wedding licence.