SIALKOT - A citizen namely Amir Suhail (43) died of heart attack in the aircraft while travelling to Sialkot from Kuwait via Doha-Qatar.

Reportedly, he had a severe heart attack and died on the spot before any medication during the flight. Later, the airline officials handed over the body to his grieved family at Sialkot international airport.

Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a black listed accused Arsalan while he was trying to go to Dubai from Sialkot international airport.

According to the senior FIA officials, the accused was black listed and wanted by the FC Terrorism Wing KPK. FIA has sent the accused behind bars after registering a case against him.