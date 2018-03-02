Islamabad - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s Dr Farooq Sattar on Thursday challenged the jurisdiction of the Election Commission of Pakistan in hearing a petition regarding the convenership of the party.

Sattar’s legal counsel filed a petition before a four-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Muhammad Raza, seeking dismissal of the petition filed by MQM leader Kanwar Naveed on the issue of party convenorhship.

Sattar’s lawyer requested to dismiss Naveed’s petition as the party’s law already contains the solution to such issue.

He argued that the ECP cannot hear such cases as its responsibility was to arrange elections for Senate, national and provincial assemblies.

Talking to the media outside the ECP headquarters, Sattar insisted that the MQM-P belongs to the party workers and only they would protect it.

He offered Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui to conduct an intra-party election over the convenership to keep the party intact and evade the ECP intervention.

Sattar said that the issue of convenership could be resolved within the framework of the party constitution.

On February 27, the ECP asked the PIB faction of the MQM-P to submit a reply on petitions filed by the Bahadurabad group against Sattar.

The petitions sought removal of Sattar as the convener by a two-thirds majority of the Raabita Committee and replacing him with Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, the other challenging the February 18 intra-party elections held under the leadership of Sattar – an election that he won by a heavy margin, declaring himself the party convener.