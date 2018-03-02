Whether it’s Shahid Afridi’s acrobatic catch at the boundary or Joe Denly bringing back memories of Jonty Rhodes, this edition of the PSL has seen some fantastic fielding from teams. Pakistan and Karachi Kings coach, Mickey Arthur has also taken notice and is all praise for the effort being put forward by the players in the field. “The fielding standard around the PSL has been outstanding. They have put the Big Bash to shame,” Arthur told Geo.tv, adding “it shows the culture we are trying to create at the national level is permeating down.” Arthur termed the level of competition in the league as being extremely high. “The quality is outstanding. It's a fantastic a competition to be part of and it’s going from strength to strength.”