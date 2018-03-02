KARACHI - Horticultural Society of Pakistan in collaboration with DHA and CBC organised an annual flower show at DHA AK Park Sea View on Thursday.

DHA administrator Shahid Hassan Ali was the chief guest at the opening ceremony. The administrator appreciated the efforts of the HSP for organising a splendid flower show every year which was reflective of its engagement to give greener and beautiful environment to the metropolis. He said that love of flowers and greenery is the essence of life. He emphasised the need for organising lively and creative activities like flower shows in the metropolis for promoting positive and healthy trends in society.

He said DHA is committed to promotion of greenery and plantation in the area to provide aesthetically vibrant living environment to its residents.

HSP President Kaleem Farooqui explained the transparent and stringent evaluation system of the HSP for the flower show. DHA clinched over all first position in the flower show and was awarded the coveted Abdul Sattar Pirzada Trophy. DHA was also awarded a gold medal for winning the competition consecutively for last three years.

DHA Nursery Phase VII got first in category of nurseries and DHA Gizri Hill was first in beautification of roundabouts.

DHA Head Office Mustafa Masjid won first position in Masjid gardens and Flag Staff House clinched first position in gardens of official bungalows. DHA Nisar Shaheed Park was declared the best park in the category of large parks.