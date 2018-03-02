KARACHI - The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $18,413.3 million on February 23, 2018. The weekly break-up of the foreign reserves position released on Thursday showed foreign reserves held by the SBP stood at $12,345.6 million and net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $6,067.7million. During the week ending 23rd February, SBP’s reserves decreased by $358 million to $12,346 million, due to external debt servicing and other official payments.