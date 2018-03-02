SIALKOT - The district administration said that the Punjab government had spent billions of rupees to provide guidance, training and support for farmers for increasing production of agricultural, livestock, poultry and fishery.

A meeting of “District Agricultural Advisory” Committee was held at DC office.

It was attended by Deputy Commissioner Farrukh Naveed, Deputy Director Agriculture Dr Iftikhar Ahmed, Additional Director Livestock Dr Farzad Ali, local authorities of fisheries, live stocks, market committee, agricultural banks, farmers’ representatives and officials of concerned departments.

The main purpose of training and guidelines is to encourage the farmers the use of modern agricultural equipment and technology. It is helping a lot to increase the income of the farmers, the admin officer said. The deputy commissioner directed the officials concerned to keep in mind transparency so that all the people can get benefits of these schemes.

He directed the departments to achieve the target of soil sampled laboratory test and improve performance. He said that last year’s laboratory samples report be released to farmers immediately.

He directed the farmers to establish registration booths for issuance of e-credit cards on the Land Revenue Management and Information System.

In the meeting, the authorities of Agricultural Development Bank and the Cooperative Department briefed about the issuance and recovery of agricultural loans.

Dr Farrukh Naveed also directed the Additional Director Livestock to install trackers in livestock mobile dispensaries so that their locations can easily be viewed. Meanwhile, DD Agriculture briefed about the performance of the district sub-committee task force. The DC instructed the agriculture authorities to report the decisions and implementation of the meetings to the next meeting.