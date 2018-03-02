KARACHI - The Sindh Healthcare Commission will strive for the rights of patients, doctors and healthcare establishments. It is the authority to register complaints for any mismanagement in healthcare service delivery. The commission has initiated registration process for doctors and hospitals, which is free.

Sindh Healthcare Commission Chairman Prof Tipu Sultan expressed these views at the health summit 2018 organised by the Consumer Association of Pakistan here on Thursday. He said Healthcare Commission would also work to fight quackery and work towards these quacks who are playing with the precious lives of poor people.

Consumer Association of Pakistan Chairman Kaukab Iqbal said that his association would work together with the Sindh Healthcare Commission to create awareness for the rights of patients. He lauded the role of Chief Justice towards healthcare and cited his visit to JPMC where he gave a grant of Rs1 million to Dr Seemi Jamali for managing improved performance at JPMC.

He said: “The government should not only monitor services of hospitals and consultant clinics but also inspect machines and equipment being used at these centers properly to save lives of the people on the priority.” Sindh Healthcare Commission and National Accreditation Council should form a system on healthcare and medical facilities in order to regulate them in accordance with the best practices and systems available in the world through Standard Operating System. Iqal appreciated the support of the event partners for making the successful event of Frist Healthcare Summit. The partners included Healthcare Commission, National Accreditation Council, MPOB, Essa Laboratory, Zafa Pharmaceutical, Health Research Board, Abbot Laboratories, Dadabhoy Institute of Higher Education, American Socieity Pharmacology.

Answering to questions, Dr Minhaj Qidwai, CEO Sindh Healthcare Commission gave information on registering and filing complaints with the Commission.

At the end, all attendees signed a charter of rights and responsibilities for the consumers of healthcare prepared by Jamila Soomro, Director at Sindh Healthcare Commission.