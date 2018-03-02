KANDHKOT - The Holi festival was celebrated with religious enthusiasm and vigour across Kashmore on Thursday.

Hindu community organised a event and musical night in Gulsher Mohallah. The Holi was attended by the social activists, various party workers, locals and other communities.

Municipal Committee Minority Councilor Kandhkot Raja Gopi Chand was the chief guest on the occasion. People expressed their joys and took part in different activities like dance, singing and games.

Raja, Mahendar, Vivek Kumar and others said that the Holi festival brings together people from all ages and groups who enjoy with colours, singing and dancing.

They further said: “It is our religious and spiritual festival as we celebrate this day on the end of winter with different throwing colours and water.” On the next day they go to the temples for offering prayers, they maintained.

They said the Holi brings message a peace for us and gives a lesson of unity and love.

Governor felicitates

Hindus on Holi

Sindh Governor Mohammed Zubair, while felicitating Hindu community on the eve of their religious festival ‘Holi’, said that in Pakistan all religious communities enjoy full freedom to carry out their religious activities and celebrate their religious festivals.

The government provides all possible support and facilitation to all religious communities, including minorities, in celebrating their great religious days, he said in an official statement here on Thursday.

He acknowledged that the Hindu community was playing very active role in the social and economic development in the country.

The government provided them with better opportunities to ensure their important role in the nation’s progress and prosperity. The Hindu community had good representation in the Parliament and other important institutions, he said.

The Government mentioned that a large number of Hindus preferred to continue living in the areas, now making Pakistan, at the time of separation in 1947, which proved that they loved this land. He said, while celebrating religious festivals, Hindus must ensure inclusion of the poor.

‘We all should collectively shoulder the responsibility of welfare of the poor and helpless,’ he asserted.

He said that Hindus shared joys of the Holi and strengthened their bond of brotherhood by throwing different colours on each other.