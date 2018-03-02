ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court yesterday directed a deputy attorney general to provide complete details of the 2017 census to the court.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui issued these directions while hearing a petition challenging the amendment in the oath of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat in Election Act 2017.

The court also directed to submit the details of the census with full break-up of Muslims, non-Muslim and Ahmadis.

During the proceedings of the case, the IHC bench also asked from a PEMRA’s counsel about an Ahmadi TV channel Muslim Television Ahmadia (MTA). The counsel informed the court that the said channel is being operated from United Kingdom and it is a satellite and web-based channel and not registered in Pakistan.

In the meantime, Mufti Muhammad Hussain Khalil Khel from Karachi assisted the court regarding the faith of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat. He stated before the court that during the time of Caliph Umar Farooq (R.A), a code for Muslims and non-Muslims living in Medina was prescribed so that they may be identified. If a non-Muslim pretends to be or poses himself as a Muslim, it is unethical and unacceptable.

Justice Siddiqui asked from Mufti Muhammad Hussain that what filter the state could install that the non-Muslims could not pose themselves as Muslims? At this, he answered that there should be a declaration and oath in clear terms for appointments to sensitive positions.

He said that under the NADRA laws, there is no permission to change the religious status but many people did so by submitting declarations. The bench observed that many people between the age of 18 to 30 changed their religious status for travelling to the Western countries that is a crime.

Later, the court deferred the hearing till Friday (today) when Akram Sheikh Advocate will assist the court in this matter as amicus curiae.