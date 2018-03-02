ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court on Thursday re-issued a notice to the Election Commission of Pakistan on Awami Muslim League Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad’s petition challenging the removal of some clauses in the Election Act 2017 regarding the nomination form for Senate elections.

IHC judge Justice Aamer Farooq also directed the ECP to depute a responsible officer to assist the court in the case at the next hearing.

In the petition, the AML chief has sought revival of certain election laws and provisions under which a Senate candidate must provide a detailed information about his financial resources, expenses on the election campaign, dual nationality, family details, details about any pending criminal cases and loans from financial institutions.

During the hearing, Justice Farooq inquired from Rasheed’s counsel about the date for Senate elections. The counsel replied that they were scheduled for March 3. He said that they did not want to stop the Senate elections from taking place.

Rasheed with permission of the court said that it was necessary for a candidate to provide the information and he did not want to delay in the Senate elections but “if a person with a criminal record is elected, it will earn a bad name for the country”.

The IHC bench deferred the hearing for one-week.

Rasheed through his counsel Barrister Sajeel Sheryar Swati has cited secretaries of the Law and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs and Chief Election Commissioner as respondents.

The AML chief has asked the court to come to the rescue of Pakistani voter and the democratic system regarding enforcement of fundamental rights guaranteed in the Constitution for the protection of the voter’s freedom of expression and right to information when it comes to parliamentary candidates.

He has contended that the nomination form created under the Act, 2017 for candidates has omitted or modified numerous declarations and entries that had been present in the previous nomination form. “The modification of entries relating to declaration of financial disclosure run contrary to Para (n) and (o) of sub Article (1) of Article 63 of the Constitution which disqualify a person from membership of Parliament if the candidate, his spouse or any of his dependents are defaulters of loan or government dues,” said the

petitioner. According to the petitioner, by removing the declaration relating to disclosure of any dual nationality or foreign passport, or recent visits to foreign countries, a candidate can now conceal any ties he or she may have with a foreign country.

He has further requested to declare the provisions of section 60(2), 110(2) and 137 of Election Act 2017 to be against Article 19 and 19-A of the Constitution or alternatively, the aforesaid provisions be read in conformity with Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution.