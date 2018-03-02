Effective steps stressed to control kite-flying

ISLAMABAD - Despite over the years’ debate and uncertain action against lethal recreational activity, the authorities concerned are at their wits end and seem to have accepted kite-flying as a necessary evil.

Senator Taj Haider of the Pakistan People’s Party, while talking to this agency urged the legislators, educationists and rational segment of civil society to launch a comprehensive campaign against kite-flying, terming it “the only way forward to deal with it.”

He, however, said it was responsibility of the state to protect public lives by completely banning such a death-dealing activity. “Only legislation may not help unless people are not sensitised about their obligation on the issue,” he suggested.

A Supreme Court Lawyer and member of Pakistan Bar Council Maqsood Buttar said that Homicide chapter of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) must be used against manufacturers of kites and fatal strings. “There was no alternate for a human life and anti-kite flying laws should be implemented in letter and spirit”. “Had there been a forceful ban years back after strict legislation and its implementation the activity may have vanished up till now,” he noted.

Mian Muhammad Tariq Mehmood MNA, however had his own view regarding “Basant”, he said banning a recreational activity is not a solution to the issue. “The incidents of deaths/injuries can be curtailed by taking some certain pre-emptive measures.

“Some spots must be designated far away from the populous areas but this festivity must be allowed as a day of enjoyment for people”, he added.

“The “Basant” a controversial kite flying festival was being celebrated over the years across the country. The majority of the enthusiasts of this festivity belongs to the Punjab province.

The deadly chemical coated string, ariel-firing and on road traffic accidents of youngsters catching the kites have made it a murderous and controversial activity”, he deplored.

Kite flying goes on everywhere and neither it is completely banned nor fully authorised due to a mixed public reaction over the activity.

However it was imperative to form a result-oriented strategy by the authorities concerned to get an out of the box solution to the issue.–APP