LAHORE - Senior PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen Thursday said that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif could not deny the existence of a letter written by the Chinese company to the Punjab government detailing Faisal Subhan’s corruption in the Multan Metro Bus project.

“Is the Chinese company telling a lie on the corruption of Faisal Subhan in the Multan Bus project?” he asked while addressing a news conference along with Other PTI leaders including Fawad Ch and Aleem Khan.

Tareen said that Chinese company had also quoted Faisal’s interview given to a TV channel that Capital Construction Company was actually owned by the Sharif family though it had four other shareholders.

“If there is no Faisal Subhan then who gave that interview to the TV channel? Why did it take two years to disown him?” he asked.

Tareen alleged that Nadim Zia had committed corruption in Paragon Society and NAB should also investigate this matter by questioning Shehbaz Sharif about its affairs. According to him, it was also a big scam which must be probed.

He hoped that Ahad Cheema will reveal the names of more persons involved in the mega corruption done by the Sharif family. Tareen further alleged that Habib Construction Company was also owned by the Sharif family.

Replying to a question, Fawad Ch insisted that the documents regarding Bani Gala Estate of Imran Khan were genuine. “It is absurd to say that there were no computers in 2003,” he said while refuting CDA’s claim in this regard.