Islamabad - Islamabad police would be equipped on modern lines and made an exemplary force for other law-enforcement agencies through its performance and support of the community.

It was stated by Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal while inaugurating the Secretariat Police Station as Model Police Station on Thursday. Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr Sultan Azam Temuri, Acting Chief Commissioner Islamabad Cap (Retd) Mushtaq Ahmad, DIG Security Waqar Ahmad Chohan, DIG Headquarters Nasir Mehmood Satti, SSP Islamabad Najeeb Ur Rehman Bugvi, SSP Security Jameel Ahmad Hashmi and other senior police officials were also present on the occasion.

The minister said that it is crucial for Islamabad police force to equip it on modern lines for effective policing. “Today’s era is of technology and digitalisation and we have to acquaint ourselves with modern techniques”, he said adding that new technology is changing this world and there is a need to adjust our attitude as per this development.

He said that smart policing techniques would be used by Islamabad police and it would be made exemplary force for others. There are numerous challenges before us even after introduction of new technology, he said adding that cyber-crime is increasing and there is a strong need to aware policemen about new threats.

The minister said that he directed three years before as Minister for Planning and Development to establish model police stations whose pattern may be replicated in other parts of the country. Unfortunately, the delay was witnessed in this project but I, after assuming the office of Interior Minister, directed to complete it at earliest, he maintained. “I congratulate Islamabad police over completion of this vision,” the minister added.

The minister stressed the need for cooperation of community to ensure successful policing and said that leadership courses are vital for heads of all police stations. “The prime task of a policeman should be the provision of protection and assistance to the aggrieved persons, including children, women, minorities and other marginalised segments of the society,” he added.

He said that all are equal before the law and there should be no discrimination with anyone. Ahsan Ibqal said that extremism and terrorism is also challenging for society and all of us would have to endeavour to make Pakistan as per vision of Quaid-e-Azam. He directed for zero-tolerance against drug peddling activities, including in educational institutions and directed to make the society drug-free. “This menace should be curbed and youth of the society to be guided in the right direction,” he maintained.

The minister directed the policemen to work along with religious scholars to promote inter-faith harmony. Police should monitor activities in markets so that no one should dare to collect donations for illegal activities, he said and asked to take action against those involved in hatred speeches.

The minister said policemen and officials performing their duties at police pickets deserve appreciation because citizens are having a sigh of relief due to their vigilance.

Earlier, the minister visited the reporting room, modern investigation room, IT room, community policing room and other sections of newly established model police stations. He said that cameras should be installed in each vehicle of police while every citizen visiting the police station should feel complete security. The minister said the database of criminals and terrorists is being prepared and provinces would be also included in it.

The minister was told that modern computerised system has been launched to register First Information Reports and areas of the police station are monitored through cameras. It was told that areas having no cameras are monitored through smart cars while data of criminals has been geo-tagged.

He was briefed that disputes of petty nature are resolved through conciliatory committees and efforts are being made to ensure community policing.

The minister directed to announce `best cop of the month’ on regular basis and to award commendation certificates to such officer.

IGP Islamabad Sultan Azam Temuri said that seven model police stations have started working in Islamabad which include Ramana, Margallah, Kohsar, Aabpara, Shalimar, Industrial Area and Secretariat police stations. He said that seven more police stations would be converted into model police stations after approval expected in the current month. He said two facilitation centres are also working in this police station while four cars are available for smart policing and more would be provided soon for the purpose.

Temuri said that 14 services of various nature, including provision of character certificates, registration of servants and foreigners would be provided at these model police stations. A front desk has been established at every Model Police Station as a reception for citizens coming to the station for their matters. These desks are IT enabled and connected with back office functions.

The model policing is not a slogan, he said and assured that every citizen may visit police stations to get their issues resolved without any approach and bribe. Every citizen would be treated as VIP at these police stations,” he assured.

Later, the minister distributed prizes and commendation certificates among the police employees who were declared as best performers in February.

They included Inspectors Fiaz Ranjha, Anees Akbar, Sub-Inspector Tariq Saeed, Head Constables Rashid Yunus, Saeed Wali, Constables Khushi Muhammad and Tahir.