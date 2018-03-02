SIALKOT - PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that the PPP will continue its political struggle to establish strong democracy and promote true democratic values in the country.

He said that the PPP was passing through the very crucial situation facing ups and downs for not allowing anyone to derail the democracy. He stated this while addressing the party workers at the residence of PPP Sialkot District General Secretary Khawaja Awais Mushtaq in Uggoki near Sialkot.

Kaira added that the PML-N had badly damaged democracy by promoting the family politics. He said that the PPP would contest the 2018 general elections at all the seats. He said that the PPP was fully ready for the 2018 general elections.

Kaira also strongly criticised the PML-N and Nawaz Sharif for provocation of public against judiciary and other institutions. Earlier, Kaira administrated oath to the newly elected office bearers of the Sambrial Press Club during a special ceremony.

GEPCO IN ACTION: The Gepco teams disconnected 415 electricity connections of the defaulters - 314 domestic and 56 commercial consumers - during a recovery campaign launched in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts.

The officials said that these consumers were lying defaulter of Rs.8 million and were reluctant to clear their dues by using the complete political influence and neglecting the repeated recovery notices issued by the Gepco.

Similarly, the recovery teams of Excise and Taxation Department have sealed 291 properties besides impounding 124 vehicles for non-payment of arrears.

The E&T teams set up special pickets at all the in ways and out ways in Gujranwala Division. The teams checked more than 3,000 vehicles, out of which 124 were impounded for non-payment of their registration and token taxes. The local E&T officials said that the said accused property owners had been lying reluctant to pay their outstanding dues by using their complete political influence besides neglecting the recovery notices repeatedly issued by the E& T Department.